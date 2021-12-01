5 things to know this Wednesday, December 1

5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – To kick off the first day of December Jill Szwed’s weather report has today being a little warmer than the past couple of days. Today’s five things to know features a woman being awarded $2.1 million in a lawsuit with Walmart, a Watervliet man pleading not guilty to murder, and a Dunkin’ cup leading to a rape and murder arrest.

1. Women awarded $2.1 million in lawsuit with Walmart

An Alabama woman was allegedly falsely accused of shoplifting from Walmart. She then sued the company and was awarded $2.1 million.

2. Watervliet man pleads not guilty to murder

A Watervliet man pleaded not guilty to murder after he allegedly shot and killed a man.

3. Both lanes closed this morning on Western Turnpike in Guilderland

Both lanes are closed on the Western Turnpike between Route 158 and Fuller Station Road because of National Grid pole repairs after an accident.

4. Dunkin’ cup leads to rape and murder arrest

Dunkin’ cup led to an arrest where a man allegedly duct-taped a woman, hit her with a rock, and raped her.

5. CNN suspends Chris Cuomo

CNN indefinitely suspended anchor Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he helped his brother in scandal.

