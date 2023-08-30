ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect the day to dry up after a wet, rainy start.

Law enforcement and emergency crews responded to a train vs. vehicle accident in the Town of Halfmoon Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, Tricia Fitzpatrick, a 75-year-old battling stage four lung cancer, is hoping someone will come forward after her ring went missing while at a Glenville nursing home. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

A crash took place on Green Island Tuesday evening while police were conducting a pursuit.

More homes have tested positive for lead in the water in the city of Troy. City officials said 60 more homes and buildings were tested for lead.

The Capital District Transportation Authority is implementing service changes, including returning school services beginning September 3. CDTA riders can navigate bus routes and schedules online via the service map.