ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report says today will start with some rain followed by wind and sunshine. Today’s five things to know feature’s a police incident in Schenectady, a Dead dog found in ‘horrid condition’, and a fatal crash in Argyle.

1. Police incident in Schenectady

Schenectady Police responded to a report of a man pointing a large gun out the window of a home on Brandywine Ave. Responding officers quickly set up a perimeter, blocking both vehicle and foot traffic due to the nature of the complaint.

2. Hadley fatal crash man dies from drowning

The man who died in the Sacandaga River crash passed away due to asphyxia. An autopsy determined that the man died of asphyxia due to drowning.

3. Dead dog found in ‘horrid condition’

A hiker, who found a dead dog wrapped in a comforter, and the Schenectady Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of the dog. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with Eve Bucwinski who made the horrible discovery.

4. Fatal crash in Argyle

An 83-year-old man died in a fatal crash after he was crossing the street in front of his house.

5. WCSO looking to ID suspects

