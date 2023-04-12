ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect another warm yet windy day today.

SPORTIME Schenectady caught fire on Tuesday and was forced to evacuate while hosting school vacation week programs. Also, the Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a 3-year-old girl. Police say she sustained non-life-threatening injuries. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

SPORTIME Schenectady was hosting its school vacation week programs when a fire forced them into action. Carman Fire Chief, Scott Sloan, was in the area for a different call.

The Albany Police Department has confirmed a shooting incident occurred around the 300 block of Colonie Street around midnight on Monday. Police say a 3-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound, and the injury is non-life-threatening.

Troy police are investigating a stabbing that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Police said one man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in the head and neck area.

Former Troy Police Chief Brian Owens has launched his campaign for Rensselaer County sheriff. Owens worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years after serving in the military for 14 years.

A Glens Falls woman was airlifted to Albany Medical Center after going off the road, hitting multiple road signs and a large tree on Monday. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.