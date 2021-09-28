5 things to know this Tuesday, September 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 70 degree days are finally over as Jill Szwed’s weather report, has us in the 60’s for the entire week. Also, the jury makes a decision in R. Kelly’s trial and New York makes decisions on the vaccine boosters. Here are five things you should know this Tuesday morning.

1. R. Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking trial

R. Kelly has been found guilty in his sex trafficking trial on multiple charges after decades of allegations about sexual misconduct with minors.

2. Voorheesville man arrested after trying to have sex with 14-year-old girl

A Voorheesville man was arrested after trying to meet with a 14-year-old girl for sex, then fleeing police in a boat on the Mohawk River.

3. New York State urging people to get the COVID booster shot

New York is allowing people to get the Pfizer vaccine booster shot with appointments being available at all New York State mass vaccination sites.

4. Upstate New York asking for blood donations

The Red Cross is asking people to donate blood because of an emergency blood and platelet shortage. There are many blood donation opportunities over the next month across multiple counties.

5. Price Chopper/Market 32 is now offering Pfizer’s COVID vaccine boosters

You can now schedule an appointment for the Pfizer’s COVID vaccine booster shot at Price Chopper/Market 32.

