5 things to know this Tuesday, October 5

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After rain all day yesterday, Jill Szwed’s weather report has the rain finally ending this morning.

The big national news from yesterday was Facebook and its subsidiaries, Instagram and WhatsApp all went offline for hours. Find out why these sites went down along with other big stories to catch up on in Tuesday, October 5’s 5 things to know article.

1. Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp all went offline yesterday, what caused it?

Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, all owned by Mark Zuckerberg, went offline yesterday for more than four hours. Click the link below to see what we know so far.

2. Clifton Park fire leads to fire officials reiterating prevention steps and safety tips

Over the weekend a fire broke out at Twin Lakes Apartments in Clifton Park by a carelessly discarded cigarette. This led to the fire department reiterating prevention steps and safety tips for fires.

3. Johnson & Johnson attempting to get booster shot authorized

Johnson & Johnson will ask federal regulators for authorization of their booster shot early this week.

4. $699.8 million Powerball ticket sold in California yesterday

A single Powerball ticket was sold in California worth $699.8 million.

5. Hussian will give deposition in Schoharie limo crash civil case

Nauman Hussain, the limo company operator who plead guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide and not getting jail time will give a deposition.

