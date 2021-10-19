5 things to know this Tuesday, October 19

5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has temperatures warming up as we get into the afternoon, while today’s 5 things to know has a lot of crime stories as yesterday was a big day for arrests.

1. Man arrested after injuring officer and fleeing

A Clifton Park man was arrested after he injured a deputy and then fled police on foot.

Clifton Park man arrested after reportedly injuring deputy, fleeing police

2. Garbage truck crashes into home

A garbage truck crashed into a home in Callicoon (source: New York State Police).

Garbage truck crashes into home, police investigating

3. Man arrested after fighting nurses at Columbia Memorial Hospital

A Greenport man was arrested for assaulting hospital staff because they did not allow him to smoke a cigarette.

Police: Greenport man arrested after assaulting hospital staff

4. See what Capital Region Counties are proposing lower taxes in 2022 budgets

So far, 6 out of 11 counties are proposing to lower taxes in 2022, find out which counties.

More than half of Capital Region counties propose lower taxes in 2022 budgets

5. COVID vaccines being offered at Schenectady High School today

The SCSD said that free vaccines will be available today for people aged 12 and older.

COVID vaccines available at Schenectady High School on Tuesday, October 19