5 things to know this Tuesday, November 30

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 5 things to know has all crime stories as Colonie PD is looking for subjects in a robbery, State Police releases name in Catskill homicide, and Schenectady woman was arrested for shoplifting at Boscov’s.

1. Colonie PD looking to identify subjects for a robbery

2. State Police releases name in Catskill homicide

State Police released information about the victim of the Catskill homicide.

3. Woman arrested for stealing $3,000 worth of merchandise from Boscov’s

A Schenectady woman was arrested for shoplifting on Black Friday at Boscov’s. She was also found to have cocaine and heroin on her.

4. Man arrested on child porn charges

A 32-year-old Fort Edward man was arrested on multiple felony child porn charges.

5. Police make arrest in hit and run

Mechanicville Police arrested a man in a hit and run that caused a 71-year-old victim to be hospitalized.

