5 things to know this Tuesday, November 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s Weather Report has today being a cold day with temperatures below 40 degrees. Today’s five things to know features two Albany doctors prescribing ketamine to substance abuse patients, I-787 in Albany possible being removed, and SGF High School and Middle Schools to be closed again today.

1. South Glens Falls High School and Middle Schools to be closed again today

South Glens Falls High School and Middle Schools were closed yesterday and students were forced to go remote. Today, students will again be forced to go remote for hopefully the last day this week.

2. I-787 in Albany possible being removed?

A new group in Albany is trying to make I-787 in Albany a boulevard with traffic lights.

3. At least 5 dead and 40 injured in parade-crash

An SUV driver plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee killing at least 5 people and injuring 40.

4. All Target stores will be closed on future Thanksgivings

Target announced that all their stores will be closed on all Thanksgivings.

5. Latham pharmacy pays Civil Penalty after 2 Albany doctors prescribed ketamine to substance abuse patients

Two Albany doctors were prescribing ketamine to substance abuse patients according to the U. S. Attorney’s Office.

