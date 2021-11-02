5 Things to know this Tuesday, November 2

5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has today on the cooler side with no other issues. Today’s news features an East Greenbush trick or treater finding a needle inside their candy bar, St. Joseph Church under investigation after a fire, and all of our election coverage for Election Day.

1. Today is Election Day

Go to NEWS10’s Election HQ to see all of our election coverage

2. Check your candy, trick or treater finds needle inside candy bar in East Greenbush

East Greenbush Police are asking people who tricker treated in East Greenbush to check their candy after a trick or treater found a needle in a piece of candy.

3. St. Joseph Church under investigation after fire on Halloween night

The Albany Fire Department is investigating a fire at St. Joseph Church that occurred on Halloween.

4. Glenville rail bridge struck by truck

Glenville bridge strike on November 1, 2021, courtesy: Cassandra J ComptonComp





5. Trick or treater involved in hit and run accident in Greenport

Columbia County Sheriff’s is looking to help identify a vehicle that struck a 4-year-old on Halloween and drove off.

