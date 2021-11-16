5 Things to know this Tuesday, November 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has today being a normal November day. On today’s 5 things to know, MVP Health Care has naming rights to the Times Union Center, Colonie PD is investigating a fatal crash, and a teen was abducted in Rochester.

The sports and entertainment venue in Albany formerly known as the Times Union Center will now be known as MVP Arena. The naming rights of the center were awarded to MVP Health Care.

Colonie Police is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead yesterday morning.

The Albany International Airport is hiring TSA agents and will give out a $500 bonus upon joining and another $500 after a year of service.

A Rochester teenager was taken off the street by four or five men wearing masks and police say the child is in possible danger.

Hudson Falls schools will have in-person learning today after going remote Friday and Monday because of the bus driver shortage.

