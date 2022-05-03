ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report says today will be dry but still cloudy. Today’s five things feature’s a 12-year-old stabbed in Albany, a Troy teen arrested for rape, and the New Scotland murder suspect pleading not guilty.

1. 12-year-old stabbed in Albany

A 12-year-old boy was stabbed in Albany after a fight around 10:30 p.m., on Sunday night.

2. Troy juvenile arrested for rape

A 15-year-old from Troy has been arrested on rape charges. He allegedly sexually abused a 13-year-old girl.

3. Warren County man shoots Latham businesses

A Warren County man is facing charges after an alleged shooting spree involving several area businesses over the weekend. Police say no one was hurt and the incident appears random.

4. CDTA expands services to Montgomery County

The CDTA will bridge a gap between Amsterdam and other cities, with planned connections to Schenectady, and an express route to Albany.

5. New Scotland murder suspect pleads not guilty

Murder suspect, Jacob Klein has pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with second-degree murder. Klein, 40, of Virginia, is accused of carrying out the gruesome murder of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi in New Scotland.

