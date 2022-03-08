ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Check out Jill Szwed’s weather report after the big wind storm from last night. Today’s five things to know feature’s a barn fire in Poestenkill, multiple Power outages throughout the Capital Region, and gas prices still increasing.

1. Barn fire in Poestenkill

This morning there was a barn fire at a farm in Poestenkill.

Active barn fire in Poestenkill

2. Power outages throughout the Capital Region

Last night there was a big wind storm that caused damage to the Capital Region. This storm caused over 15,000 Capital Region residents to be without power.

3. Troy man arrested in Albany

A Troy man was arrested in Albany for possessing cocaine.

NYSP: Troy man arrested in Albany with cocaine

4. Gas prices still increasing

Gas prices have gone over $4 a gallon with some stations being up to $4.50 a gallon. In Albany, the price of gas has risen by over 40 cents in just one week.

Albany gas prices rise 43 cents in one week

5. Guilderland Ave in Rotterdam is closed

A section of Guilderland Ave in Rotterdam is closed because of a downed tree.

Part of Guilderland Ave in Rotterdam is closed