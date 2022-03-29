ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today is another cold according to Jill Szwed’s weather report. Today’s five things to know feature’s a lawsuit after a student was sexually assaulted on the school bus, a bank robbery in Glens Falls, and the Mechanicville superintendent resigning.

1. Lawsuit after student sexually assaulted on bus

The First Student and Albany Schools are being sued after a student was sexually assaulted on a bus. This comes after a bus monitor allegedly sexually assaulted a student.

2. Glens Falls Police looking for bank robber

The Glens Falls Police Department is looking for someone who allegedly robbed a bank. Police say the man gave the bank teller a note demanding money.

3. Judge: Trump’s efforts to overturn election likely criminal

A Judge said that there is enough evidence saying Trump committed at least two felonies: obstruction of an official proceeding, a serious charge that has been brought against hundreds of Capitol riot defendants, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

4. Mechanicville superintendent resigns

Mechanicville Superintendent Bruce Potter has resigned from his position after an undisclosed incident.

5. Albany man arrested for weekend shooting

Police recovered a loaded handgun, and an Albany man was arrested in connection to a weekend shooting.

