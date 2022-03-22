ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has today being sunny and in the 50s. Today’s five things to know feature’s a fatal crash in Latham, a stabbing in Schenectady, and a fire in North Greenbush.

1. Fatal crash on Troy-Schenectady Rd

One person died after a fatal crash on Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham.

2. NYSP speaks on Richmondville homicide

New York State Police announced that two people were arrested for murder in connection to a January 29 homicide in Richmondville. On January 29, 21-year-old Connor Delaney died inside his home from multiple gunshot wounds.

3. Stabbing in Schenectady

On Monday a man was stabbed in the face in Schenectady. Police think the stabbing could possibly be a domestic incident.

4. Walmart pancake mix recalled

Pancake mix sold under Walmart’s “Great Value” brand has been recalled. They are recalling Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix and Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix after fragments from a piece of equipment were found in the mix.

5. North Greenbush fire

A person has been identified in the North Greenbush fire at 30 Brinker Drive South. That person is currently hospitalized in serious condition.

