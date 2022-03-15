ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report says temperatures will be taking a step back today. Today’s five things to know feature’s a fire in Schenectady, Queensbury’s school bullying lawsuit, and a HAZMAT situation in Colonie.

Three people were injured after they jumped from the second-story window to escape a fire.

A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to stab his girlfriend and then assaulted a police officer.

A Hazardous Materials Incident occurred yesterday at the Tobin Plant. Many people reported chemical smells after the incident, and some reportedly vomited from chemical exposure.

A $5 million lawsuit filed against the Queensbury Union Free School District alleges that school officials knew about disturbing behavior happening on a school bus, and chose not to take remedial action.

A Fultonville man has been charged after he held a woman with a knife against her will.

