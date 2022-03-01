ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Check out Jill Szwed’s weather report for the first day of March. Today’s five things to know feature’s four people arrested after a shooting in Troy, a fatal hit and run in South Glens Falls, and a brother arrested for murder.

1. 4 charged in Troy shooting

Four people have been arrested and charged in a shooting in Troy. These arrests are in connection to the shooting where a suspect barricaded himself inside a building.

Troy PD: 4 charged in 2nd Street shooting

2. Brother allegedly murders brother in Troy

Troy police made an arrest after the February 9 killing of Jaylin Gourrier-Lewis. The person arrested was Jaylin’s brother.

Brother of Troy homicide victim arrested for murder

3. Target min wage $24 an hour

Workers at Target stores and distribution centers could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year.

Target to pay workers a starting wage $24 an hour

4. Fatal South Glens Falls hit-and-run

Police are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit and run in South Glens Falls. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has also released the ID of the victim who died in the crash.

Police ID victim of fatal South Glens Falls hit-and-run

5. Police looking to ID suspects in theft investigation

Police looking to ID suspects in theft investigation