5 things to know this Tuesday, January 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Jill Szwed’s weather report, temperatures are in the ’20s but winds are making it feel like it’s in the single digits. Today’s five things to know feature’s a school district going back to in-person learning, an Albany man arrested for his 9th time, and Turbo Tax not doing IRS’s Free File program.

1. Albany Schools back to in-person learning

Albany will return to in-person learning today after two weeks of going remote.

2. Lynch Literacy Academy going remote

Lynch Literacy Academy in Amsterdam are going remote because of some minor flooding

3. Counterfeit money used at businesses

Complaints have recently been made to Fulton County police agencies regarding the passing of counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses.

4. Albany man arrested 8 times, arrested again

An Albany man who has been arrested 8 times before, has been arrested again on gun charges.

5. Turbo Tax not doing IRS’s Free File program

Turbo Tax said that it would no longer be participating in the IRS’s Free File program. For years the company offered free e-file services.

