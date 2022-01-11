5 things to know this Tuesday, January 11

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has this as the coldest day season so far. Today’s five things to know feature’s home COVID tests being covered by insurers, the NYS eviction moratorium ending this week, and where you can report positive at-home COVID test results.

1. Stewart’s now offering Civility ice cream

Stewart’s Shops is offering a Civility ice cream promotion to encourage kindness. Civility is vanilla ice cream with a salted caramel swirl.

2. Where to report positive at-home COVID test results

You should report your positive at-home test result to the county where you live. The link below has the website for every county in the Capital Region where you can report your positive result.

3. Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers

Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID tests per month for people on their plans.

4. NYS eviction moratorium ends this week

A statewide eviction moratorium on evictions ends on Saturday. The moratorium halted evictions if renters filed paperwork stating the pandemic affected their ability to pay their rent.

5. Third consecutive day with over 1,000 COVID cases in Albany

Yesterday’s Albany County’s COVID update reported a third consecutive day that they’ve reported new daily COVID infections above 1,000.

