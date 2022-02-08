5 things to know this Tuesday, February 8

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has temperatures warming up to melt the snow and ice. Today’s five things to know feature’s, parking restrictions in Washington Park, details on fatal Northway crash, and an arrest made in the Greenwich arson case.

1. Parking restrictions in Washington Park

Timed parking regulations in Albany’s Washington Park have been suspended for the week.

2. More details released on fatal Northway crash

NYSP has released more details about the fatal crash on the Northway that left two people dead.

3. Arson suspect arrested for Greenwich fire

A man has been arrested for allegedly starting a structure fire in Greenwich.

4. Price Chopper/Market 32 offering N-95 masks

Price Chopper/Market 32 will now be offering free N-95 masks.

5. 19-year-old dead after snowmobile crash

A snowmobile crash on Friday killed a 19-year old teen.

