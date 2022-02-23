ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Enjoy the last warm day for a while because Jill Szwed’s weather reports says temperatures are supposed to severely drop tonight. Today’s five things to know feature’s a woman hitting a state trooper car, the latest update on Russia vs. Ukraine, and a father and son found dead in their apartment.

1. All lanes still closed on River St in Warrensburg

All lanes are still closed going both directions on River Street in Warrensburg between Hickory Hill Road and River Road.

2. Woman hits state trooper

A woman was arrested after she struck her car into a State Trooper vehicle while allegedly intoxicated.

3. Latest update on Russia vs. Ukraine

Biden has recently announced new sanctions on Russia as tension between Russia and Ukraine becomes greater. Here are the latest updates on the situation.

4. Saratoga County shirt text scam

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a t-shirt texting scam. This scam has residents receiving texts that claim they are with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and they are selling t-shirts.

5. Father and son found dead in their apartment

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a father and son after they were found dead in their apartment. The son was only 2 years old.