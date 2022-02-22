ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know feature’s an explosion in Colonie, a grandson murders his grandfather, and a State trooper dies while snowmobiling.

1. Explosion in Colonie yesterday morning

Early yesterday morning an explosion in Colonie affected five buildings. Well over 100 local firefighters reported to the scene.

2. Watervliet shooting victim identified

The victim of a shooting in Watervliet on February 18 has been identified. The victim was pronounced dead hours after the shooting.

3. Grandson murders grandfather in Albany

An Albany man was arrested after he assaulted his 82-year-old grandfather. The grandfather later died of his injuries in the hospital.

4. Father still looking for answers on son’s death

Less than a month after his son was killed, Joe Delany of Schoharie County is still looking for answers about who killed his son.

5. State trooper dies while snowmobiling

A New York State Trooper has died after a snowmobiling accident in the Adirondacks.

