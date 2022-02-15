ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has today being the last cold day until temperatures begin to warm up. Today’s five things to know feature’s a Colonie middle school teacher arrested, a man pleading guilty to owning homemade explosives, and masks leaving schools.

1. Colonie middle school teacher arrested after camera found in bathroom

A Sand Creek middle school teacher was arrested for putting a hidden camera in the staff bathroom. Police say there are about 30 victims.

2. 14-year-old dead in fatal crash

A 14-year-old is dead after a fatal crash in Troy.

3. Brian Laundrie autopsy released

The Medical Examiner’s Office released a 47-page report on Brian Laundrie’s death. It revealed the damage to his body and what he was carrying on him when he died.

4. Man pleads guilty to owning homemade explosives

An Argyle man pled guilty to illegally possessing homemade explosive devices, other firearms, and ammunition. He possessed a submachine gun, a sawed-off shotgun, and a 3D-printed pistol.

5. Masks could be leaving local schools soon

COVID cases have steadily decreased across New York State and especially in school districts. With COVID cases decreasing more parents and students can make the argument for taking masks out of school.

