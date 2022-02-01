5 things to know this Tuesday, February 1

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today's five things to know feature's an Albany man arrested, all lanes closed on NY 334, and National Grid agreeing to pay millions to customers.

1. Crash on NY 334 in Fonda

All lanes are closed on NY 334 in Fonda after a crash.

2. NYSP: Man dead after vehicle fire

NYSP found a man dead after a vehicle fire in West Sand Lake.

3. Raymour & Flanigan buys Taft Furniture

Raymour & Flanigan has acquired family-owned and operated Taft Furniture.

4. Albany man arrested after Christmas Eve home invasion

An Albany man is the third person arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve home invasion in Hartford.

5. National Grid agrees to pay millions to customers

National Grid has agreed to pay out $38.5 million to people who may have gotten an automated call from the company.

