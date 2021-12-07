5 things to know this Tuesday, December 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed says the cold is back in her daily weather report. Today’s five things to know features two water main breaks, a new Siena poll getting released this morning, and a woman getting stabbed in the neck during a robbery.

1. South Swan Street in Albany still closed due to water main break

South Swan Street between Jay Street and Lancaster Street in Albany is still closed as crews are still repairing a water main break that happened yesterday.

2. Water main break and boil water advisory in Gloversville

A boil water advisory is in effect for the entire City of Gloverville because of a water main break that has caused two streets to close.

3. New Siena Poll released today

Siena released a new poll today about the Governor’s race, Kathy Hochul, Build Back Better Act, and what the 2022 priority should be for Governor and Legislature.

4. Amsterdam woman stabs person in the neck during burglary

A person sustained serious injuries during a burglary where the victim was stabbed in the neck.

5. Tickets on presale now for the first-ever Lake George Ice Castles attraction

