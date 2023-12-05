ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a chilly air mass to linger for the next few days in the NEWS10 area.

A man from Hamilton County was charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Long Lake. A 14-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a knife to Albany High School on Monday. Also, students at the College of Saint Rose protested the school’s closure, demanding answers. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

A Hamilton County man has been charged after a shooting. Patrick Skerrett, 65, was charged with one count of murder in the second degree.

According to 511 NY, a crash on I-88 has closed all lanes in both directions between Exit 24; US 20; NY 7 in Duanesburg, and Exit 25; NY 7 in Rotterdam. All lanes are closed eastbound, with one left lane of two closed westbound. Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes.

A 14-year-old has been arrested after police said he brought a knife to school on Monday. Police were called to Albany High School around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon.

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced by a fire at a home on 4th Street in the city of Troy Monday night. The fire department was on scene for about two hours.

Students at the College of Saint Rose came together to protest the college’s closure. NEWS10 was at the college’s Huether building for the Monday morning protest. Poli-sci students are seeking more transparency from the college’s board of trustees. Nearly three dozen students gathered on Madison Avenue before they began marching around the campus wanting answers.