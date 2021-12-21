5 things to know this Tuesday, December 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know feature’s an arrest made in the Galway school burglary, Hannaford recalling salads, and a new scam affecting grandparents.

1. Arrest made in Galway burglary

An arrest has been made in the burglary incident that caused the Galway Central School District to close on December 17.

2. Hannaford recalling some Fresh Express Salads

Hannaford is recalling certain Fresh Express Salads because they may be contaminated with listeria. Click the link below to find out what salads have been recalled.

3. Behavioral and emotional issues rise in capital region schools

Capital region school districts are reporting a spike in behavioral and emotional issues. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with two Capital Region school leaders about how it’s being addressed.

4. Local police warn of new scam

NYSP is warning people about the “grandparent scam.” These scams involve someone calling saying your grandchild or other relative has been arrested and a bail bondsman needs to be paid.

5. Omicron now 73% of US COVID cases

Omicron has now accounted for 73% of new infections in the U.S. and 90% in New York

