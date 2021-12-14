5 things to know this Tuesday, December 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Check out Jill Szwed’s Weather Report as this is the last week of autumn. Today’s five things to know features the new mask mandate, a man getting issued 75 tickets after a chase, and how the Child tax credits could continue in 2022.

1. Everything you need to know about the new mask mandate

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that a mask mandate is back in New York. Here is everything you need for the mandate.

2. Husband rams wife’s car, wife slashes husband’s tire

A husband and wife have been arrested after the husband intentionally rammed his wife’s parked, unoccupied car multiple times after a fight. The wife then broke her husband’s cell phone and slashed a tire.

3. Man issued 75 tickets after chase

A Slingerlands man has been issued 75 tickets for traffic violations after a police pursuit.

4. Child tax credits could continue in 2022

The final child tax credit payment of 2021 hits accounts this week. As it stands right now, payments will not continue into 2022. However, if the Build Back Better act passes the Senate, it would extend the child tax credits for direct payments in 2022.

5. Fatal crash in Montgomery County

A 62-year-old man died after a fatal crash in Montgomery County.

