ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Though rain is in the forecast, summer’s not over yet. Break out your ballet gear for Tutu Tuesday! Or, if you’d prefer, tacos are mandatory for dinner tonight.

Primary Day

It’s Primary Day in New York with federal and local offices at stake. Find out everything you need to know about candidates and races.

UAlbany armed robbery

University Police at UAlbany are investigating an armed robbery and kidnapping. The incident took place around 5:15 p.m. Monday near the Interstate 90 entrance of the Uptown Campus, when armed men allegedly brandished a weapon, demanded a couple’s belongings, and briefly took a child from the backseat of their car.

Druthers eyes Clifton Park opening

Though their original plan was to open a new location in August, Druthers said Monday that they are “on track” for a September 15 opening. The new brewery is at the corner of Maxwell and Southside Drive.

State Street shooting

A woman was shot in the chest in Schenectady on Monday night.

4 shops sold untaxed tobacco

Calling it a chance to “roll your own search warrant,” the Department of Taxation and Finance reported that four Capital Region smoke shops lost their licenses to sell tobacco after they found lots of untaxed cannabis and tobacco onsite.