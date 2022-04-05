ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report says to enjoy the nice and sunny Tuesday. Today’s five things to know feature’s all local crime stories.

1. 13-year-old dies after police pursuit

An Albany teenager died after he was a passenger in a police pursuit that resulted in a crash.

Boy, 13, dies after riding in crashed stolen vehicle

2. Former Schaghticoke Fire chief gets 12 years for arson

Former Schaghticoke Fire chief Matthew Woelfersheim was sentenced to 12 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to arson. Woelfersheim admitted to entering a building located at 165 4th Street in Troy, where he set fire to a bag of charcoal causing the building to be engulfed in flames.

Former Schaghticoke FD chief gets 12 years for arson

3. Man arrested for fleeing police, causing crash, attempting to ingest heroin

Watervliet PD arrested a man after he fled police when they tried to initiate a stop. When the man fled he crashed into another car and resisted arrest by ingesting heroin.

PD: Man arrested for fleeing police, causing crash

4. Stabbing during fight in Broadalbin

A person was stabbed with a box cutter in Broadalbin after a fight. The victim was airlifted to Albany Med for his injuries.

Police: Person stabbed during fight in Broadalbin

5. Police say Burnt hills man tried to strangle woman

A Burnt Hills man was arrested on strangulation and gun charges. The man tried to strangle a woman and was found with illegal guns.

PD: Burnt hills man arrested for strangling woman