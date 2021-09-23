5 things to know this Thursday, September 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Jill Szwed’s weather forecast, you can expect rain to develop for this evening as we begin our second day of Fall. Also, here are five stories that happened yesterday for you to catch up on.

1. Albany gives out moving violation ticket 25 years later

A former Albany resident who now lives in St. Louis received a 25-year-old moving violation ticket in the mail.

2. FDA allows seniors to get Pfizer COVID vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration authorized high-risk seniors who are 65 or older to get the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

3. St. Peter’s overpopulation makes it harder for ambulance

North Greenbush Ambulance has been incredibly busy since people have gotten the COVID vaccine because now they feel safer going to the hospital. This means more ambulance rides and overpopulation at St. Peter’s hospital.

4. The bicyclist who was seriously injured in a crash in Colonie has died

Tuesday evening a bicyclist was hit by a car on Central Ave in Colonie after he was not wearing a helmet or reflective clothing. Now, Colonie police said that the bicyclist has died from his injuries.

5. How COVID has made it hard for schools to plan this year

News10’s Ryan Peterson talks to Mechanichville schools Superintendents Bruce Potter about planning during a pandemic for this upcoming school year during a confusing summer.

