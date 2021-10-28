5 Things to know this Thursday, October 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has us back in normal calm fall weather. In today’s 5 things to know, a major fire happened yesterday in Coeymans, a State Trooper was indicted on a murder charge, and a State employee was arrested after dropping cocaine.

1. Fire in Coeymans yesterday

A scrap fire at Port Of Coeymans occurred yesterday morning. Smoke was seen from miles away and the NYSDEC Spill Response was on the scene.

Massive scrap fire at Port of Coeymans

2. State Trooper indicted on murder charge after 11 year-old-death

The New York Attorney General Letitia James said that State Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted on a murder charge. This comes after he allegedly used his police vehicle to ram a car, resulting in the death of an 11-year-old.

NYS trooper indicted on murder charge after fatal Thruway crash

3. State employee arrested after dropping cocaine at work

An employee at the Department of Taxation and Finance was arrested Monday after State Police said he dropped 6.5 grams of cocaine while he was leaving work.

State employee accused of dropping cocaine at work

4. 18-year-old killed in crash

An 18-year-old was killed in a crash at the intersection of State Route 67 and County Highway 116 in Fulton.

18-year-old killed in crash in Fulton County, driver ticketed

5. Niskayuna Co-op raising prices

The Co-op in Niskayuna said they will be raising their prices again as the supply chain faces issues.

Supply chain issues could spell higher grocery store bill