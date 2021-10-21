5 Things to know this Thursday, October 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In today’s 5 things to know, an abducted woman was found safe, the White House wants to vaccinate 5 to 11-year-olds, and find out what food is causing a salmonella outbreak.

1. Abducted woman found safe, suspect allegedly commits suicide

A Spencerport woman was abducted Tuesday evening as NYSP searched for her throughout the night. The next morning she was found safe, but the suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Abducted Spencerport woman found safe, suspect found dead

2. White house wants to get 28 million 5 to 11-year-olds vaccinated

Pfizer is expected to authorize the COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11-year-olds and the White House released plans to get those kids vaccinated.

White House releases plans to vaccinate 28 million 5 to 11-year-olds

3. Parkland school shooter pleads guilty

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder after the 2018 high school massacre in Parkland, Florida

Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty in Parkland school massacre

4. Mayfield man sentenced after sexually abusing child

Mayfield man has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision for sexual abuse of a minor.

Mayfield man sentenced for child sex abuse

5. CDC: Onions causing salmonella outbreak

“Throw away any unlabeled onions at home,” the CDC said in a tweet. “Do not eat, sell, or serve red, white or yellow onions imported from Mexico and distributed U.S.-wide by ProSource Inc.”

Check your onions now: CDC identifies cause of massive salmonella outbreak