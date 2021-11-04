5 things to know this Thursday, November 4

5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s Weather Report has us with another cold day today as temperatures will be in the 40’s again. In today’s 5 things to know, a serious crash happened in Menands last night, kids 5 to 11 can now get the vaccine, and a report was released about fatal accidents and the deadliest roads in the Capital Region.

1. 18-year-old arrested with handgun

An 18-year-old Albany man was arrested for possession of a handgun after a fight call on Lark Street.

2. Serious crash in Menands last night

A white van hit an electric pole and the side of a pole on Broadway in Menands least night

3. Report on fatal accidents and deadliest roads in the Capital Region

MoneyGeek has released a report on fatal accidents and the deadliest roads in New York. A total of 2,725 fatal vehicle accidents were recorded in New York from 2017 to 2019.

4. US allows kids 5 to 11 to get COVID vaccine shot

The U.S. has given final clearance to kids to take the Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot.

5. Albany will rely more on contractors for snow removal

With Albany facing a driver shortage they will look to contractors for snow removal this winter.

