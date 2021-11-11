5 Things to know this Thursday, November 11

5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know features, Veterans day, a truck crashing into a store in Delmar, and a video of a residential fire in Glens Falls.

1. Today is Veterans Day

NEWS10 will be doing a wide range of coverage honoring Veterans today. Go to News10.com and watch NEWS10 Live to follow all of our Veterans Day coverage.

2. Niskayuna CSD going remote today

The Niskayuna Central School District will be going remote Thursday, November 11 because of the bus driver shortage.

Niskayuna CSD going remote Friday due to bus driver shortage

3. VIDEO: Residential fire in Glens Falls

A massive house fire took place at Horicon Avenue in Glens Falls. Click the link below to see a video a viewer sent in of the fire.

Crews respond to Horicon Avenue house fire in Glens Falls

4. Truck crashes in Store in Delmar

Bethlehem police responded to a crash Wednesday, November 10, after a pickup truck crashed through the storefront of The 5th Corner in Delmar. (NEWS10)

Truck crashes into Delmar storefront after driver loses control

5. Judge lashes out at prosecutor in Rittenhouse trial

When the prosecution cross-examined Rittenhouse, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder warned the prosecution after defense attorney Mark Richards accused Binger of trying to provoke a mistrial.

Judge admonishes prosecutor in Rittenhouse trial