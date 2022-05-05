ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed’s weather report says today will be dry and sunny. Today’s five things to know feature’s a homicide investigation in Albany, a fatal crash in Schoharie, and a bomb threat at the Albany JCC.

1. Man shot dead in Albany

Albany Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with gunshot wounds in Albany.

2. Biker dies after fleeing traffic stop, police say

NYSP attempted to pull over a speeding motorcycle on I-88 in the town of Schoharie. The motorcycle drove off and was later found to have driven off the road.

3. Water main repairs cause road closures in Fonda

NYSDOT said there will be road closures today in Fonda for water main repairs.

4. Bomb threat at Albany JCC

The Albany JCC received an email yesterday morning that included anti-Semitic remarks and said there was a bomb in the building. The building was cleared out as police investigated the incident.

5. Sex offender arrested when found with teenager

A level 2 sex offender was arrested after he was found with a teenage girl.

