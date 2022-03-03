ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – See Jill Szwed’s weather report for this morning’s weather update. Today’s five things to feature’s a teen who died after a fatal crash, a student arrested for making a gun threat, and the missing Rennselear woman was found dead.

1. Missing Rennselear woman found dead

The body of Morgan Bates who went missing on Feb. 22 was found dead.

2. Teen dead after fatal crash

A teen has died in Fort Ann after a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash.

3. Albany County student arrested for making terroristic threat

A student at Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School was arrested for making a gun threat.

4. Trump allegedly ‘engaged in criminal conspiracy’

Trump may have committed a crime in his effort to keep the 2020 presidential election results from being certified. Trump and Eastman allegedly worked together to try to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence to obstruct Congress’s certification of the Electoral College votes.

5. Fake check scam

There is a fake check scam being sent out to local residents. Police say scam artists are sending out real-looking checks in an attempt to get you to send money.

