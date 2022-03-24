ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report says the morning rain won’t last all day. Today’s five things to know feature’s a CVS robbed, a Schenectady man charged with murder, and the cheapest gas stations in the Capital Region.

1. CVS robbed in Saratoga Springs

A CVS in Saratoga Springs was robbed for pills and police are now looking for the suspect.

2. 4 arrested after underage drinking sting in Albany

On March 19, the New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Albany County. During the initiative, 22 businesses were checked for compliance and four people were arrested.

3. Schenectady man charged with murder

A Schenectady man was charged with the murder of his girlfriend’s death.

4. Woman arrested after forcing her way onto Albany Airport flight

Police say a woman forced open an alarmed security door in an attempt to board her flight after she missed her boarding time.

5. Cheapest gas stations in the Capital Region

Go to the article below to find the cheapest gas stations in the Capital Region.

