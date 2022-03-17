ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has St. Patrick’s Day being cloudy but warm. Today’s five things to know feature’s, St. Patrick’s Day restaurant specials, a Price Chopper closing, and Cuomo running for office again.

1. St. Patrick’s Day

Today is St. Patrick’s Day and many restaurants will be holding food and drink specials. Go to the article below to find all of the local restaurants with specials.

2. Price Chopper in Saratoga Springs closing in April

A Price Chopper in Saratoga Springs will be permanently closing its doors in April.

3. Woman arrested for DWI with child in car

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on DWI charges. She was almost 3 times over the legal limit and a young child was in the car.

4. Cuomo approached for primary run

Former governor Andrew Cuomo has been approached about a potential run for office

5. NYSP looking to ID Queensbury man in credit card theft

