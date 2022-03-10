ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Check out Jill Szwed’s weather report after yesterday’s snowstorm. Today’s five things to know feature’s local gas prices, two parents arrested leaving their children, and Biden signs executive order on cryptocurrency.

1. Capital Region St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

St. Patrick’s Day is now a week away. Check out the article below to see all the celebrations the Capital Region will be holding.

2. Lowest and highest local gas stations

On Wednesday, the average price of gas locally was $4.47. Click below to find some of the cheapest gas stations in the area.

3. Parents arrested after leaving kids in car while at dinner

Two parents were arrested after police said they left their three children in a car while they ate at Texas Roadhouse.

4. Biden signs executive order on cryptocurrency

Pres. Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency urging the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should jump in and create its own digital currency.

5. Colonie PD looking for person in larceny

The Colonie Police Department is looking to identify a person in regard to a larceny investigation.

