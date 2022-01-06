5 Things to know this Thursday, January 6

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know feature’s Albany schools going remote, the State of the State address, and how to isolate after testing for COVID.

1. Albany schools going remote

As COVID cases have been rising throughout Albany County, the Albany school district is shifting to remote learning.

2. State of the State address

Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered the 2022 State of the State address yesterday and she spoke about, COVID, education and healthcare, middle class and business assistance, and reforms.

3. NFL could change this year’s NFL SuperBowl stadium

The NFL is looking into changing this year’s SuperBowl venue as COVID restrictions are making it difficult to play in LA.

4. How long to isolate after testing for COVID

Click the link below to find answers to multiple questions regarding isolating after testing positive for COVID.

5. New anti-icing process to begin in Albany

The Albany Department of General Services’ will be using salt brine this winter season for snow and ice removal.

