5 things to know this Thursday, January 27

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report talks about the bitter cold and negative temperatures that everyone in the Capital Region will be receiving this morning. Today’s five things to know feature’s a Troy firefighter becoming a hero, the Albany Airport hiring TSA officers, and Colonie Police identifying the pedestrian who was hit by a car.

1. Troy firefighter jumps into Hudson River to save man

A Troy firefighter jumped into below-freezing waters to save a man. NEWS10 spoke to the life-saving firefighter.

2. Albany International Airport hiring TSA officers

The Albany International Airport will have a recruitment table every Thursday in the month of February to hire TSA officers.

3. Colonie Police ID unconcious pedestrian who was hit by car

The Colonie Police Department identified the pedestrian who was hit by a car on January 24. The pedestrian is still unconscious and police were never able to ID him.

4. Troy man sentenced for inappropriate contact with multiple teens

A Troy man has been sentenced for having inappropriate sexual contact with teenagers. He was found to have had inappropriate sexual contact with four separate victims ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old.

5. Warren County man sentenced on child pornography charges

A Warren County man has been sentenced to prison for possessing and receiving child pornography. He also admitted to asking a minor to falsely take responsibility for his crimes.

