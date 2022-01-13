5 things to know this Thursday, January 13

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report says today could reach 40’s as temperatures begin to warm up. Today’s five things to know feature’s the James White sentencing, local hospitals talking about capacity during the new COVID surge, and a Waterford man charged with trafficking heroin and fentanyl.

1. Central Ave Stewart’s closing

The Stewart’s Shops location on Central Avenue in Albany is permanently closing.

2. James White sentenced yesterday in Rensselaer County Courthouse

James White was sentenced in Rensselaer County Courthouse on Wednesday after murdering two women and two children in Lansingburgh in December 2017.

3. Local hospital says capacity is not an issue even with COVID surge

As cases of COVID begin to level off in New York, hospitalizations lag behind and continue to surge in several regions.

4. Review reveals ‘mistakes’ by Utah police in Gabby Petito case

Officers made several “unintentional mistakes” when responding to a 911 call about domestic violence involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie

5. Waterford man charged with trafficking heroin, fentanyl

A Waterford man has been arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County.

