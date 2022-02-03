5 things to know this Thursday, February 3

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Go to Jill Szwed’s weather report as she prepares you for the winter storm. Today’s five things to know feature’s the results of Groundhog’s Day, Biden sending troops to Europe, the big winter storm that is supposed to hit tomorrow.

1. Big winter storm coming tonight

NYS is preparing for the fast-approaching winter storm. Yesterday, Governor Hochul directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as a winter storm system.

2. Groundhog Day results

Six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction Wednesday morning.

3. Starbucks increasing prices

Starbucks announced that it will be increasing the prices of its products in 2022, citing rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and increasing labor costs.

4. SUNY Fredonia president condemns video of professor

SUNY Fredonia President Stephen Kolison posted a statement about the video that circulated on social media of one of its professors discussing sex between adults and children.

5. Biden sends troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension

Biden is sending more than 3,000 troops to Poland, Germany, and Romania this week to bolster the defense of European allies in Russia’s military standoff with Ukraine.

