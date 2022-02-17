ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has today being warm and windy. Today’s five things to know feature’s a fatal shooting/crash in Schenectady, a major crash in Colonie, and two court appearances for major cases.

1. Fatal shooting/crash in Schenectady

In Schenectady, someone crashed into a home after they were shot in the chest.

Schenectady police investigating shooting, death, crash

2. Duanesburg double homicide suspect pleads not guilty

The Duanesburg who allegedly committed a double homicide involving his wife and child has pled not guilty in court.

Duanesburg double homicide suspect pleads not guilty

3. Defendants appear in court after allegedly abducting girl

The father and grandfather of the 6-year-old girl who was found safe in Saugerties after being missing for over two and a half years, appeared in Saugerties Town Court yesterday.

Defendants appear in court after missing girl found safe in Saugerties

4. Major crash in Colonie

Yesterday morning there was a major crash in Colonie that completely wrecked a car. Click the link below to see a video of the crash site

CPD: Man hospitalized after crash in Colonie

5. Watervliet PD looking for missing 14-year-old

Watervliet PD searching for missing teen