ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed weather reports said you should be waking up to either more snow or melted snow. Today’s five things to know features a fatal fall in Mechanicville, a Columbia County Judge resigning after an alleged sex crime, and one person shot last night in Troy.

1. Fatal fall in Mechanicville

Someone suffered a fatal fall yesterday at the DeCrescente Distributing Company Inc. building in Mechanicville.

Employee dead after fall from building in Mechanicville

2. Columbia County Judge resigns

A Columbia County Judge has resigned after he allegedly tried to encourage a minor to have sex with his teenage son. The Judge reportedly provided alcohol for the minor and persuaded her with gifts and money.

Columbia County Judge resigns after alleged sex crime

5. 1 shot in Troy last night

One person was shot last night in Troy and is currently hospitalized with serious injuries.

1 seriously injured in Troy shooting

4. NYSP searching for wanted man

NYSP is looking for a wanted man who has homicide charges.

Police searching for wanted man in Latham

5. Masks not required at Crossgates

Crossgates Mall is no longer requiring shoppers to wear masks.

Crossgates Mall no longer requiring masks