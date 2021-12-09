5 things to know this Thursday, December 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Jill Szwed’s weather report, the snow is finally over after snowing an inch and a half and two inches. Today’s five things to know feature’s a rescue attempt at Niagara Falls, a fatal crash, and more info on the Duanesburg double homicide.

1. Coast Guard pulls body trapped in car at the edge of Niagara Falls

A car was trapped in the rapids about 50 yards from the edge of the falls. The Coast Guard had to come down from a helicopter to try and pull the body of the car.

2. Fox News Christmas tree set on fire

Yesterday morning a man was arrested after he set Fox News’ Christmas tree on fire in New York City.

Left: A 50-foot Christmas tree outside the News Corp. building in Midtown Manhattan was set on fire early Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Right: Worker disassembles the destroyed decorative tree. (Citizen App/AP Photo)

3. 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after fatal crash

Three children were hospitalized, and a four-year-old died after a fatal crash in Dannemora

4. Court documents show more into Duanesburg double homicide

Court documents in the Duanesburg double homicide show how gruesome the murders were. “The amount of blood that was lost, there was nothing that could be done,” said Glen Blakley, paramedic.

5. James White found guilty

James White of Schenectady was found guilty on all counts after killing 5-year-old Shanise Myers, her brother 11-year-old Jeremiah, their mother Shanta Myers, and her partner Brandi Mells.

