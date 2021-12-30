5 things to know this Thursday, December 30

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has today being a very foggy morning with cloudy skies all day. Today’s five things to know features two men arrested, Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty, and COVID cases rising.

1. Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

2. 51-year-old arrested for sexual assault

A 51-year-old Stuyvesant man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and providing alcohol to a person under 21.

NYSP: 51-year-old arrested for alleged sexual assault, providing alcohol to person under 21

3. New Yorker jailed for NyQuil theft

A nearly blind man who spent more than 850 days in a Rikers Island jail facility after stealing NyQuil cold medication was transferred to Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill in late November.

New Yorker jailed for NyQuil theft frustrated after over 2 years

4. COVID cases up 11% globally last week, omicron risk high

The number of COVID cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week.

WHO: COVID cases up 11% globally last week, omicron risk high

5. Pittsfield man arrested for raping 2 minors

A Pittsfield man was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old girl

DA: Pittsfield man arrested for allegedly raping 2 minors