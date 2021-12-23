5 things to know this Thursday, December 23

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know features a heavy police presence in Albany, Biden pausing student loan payments, and Shen retiring Ian Anderson’s number.

1. Heavy police presence yesterday in Albany

Yesterday there was a heavy police presence on Homestead Avenue in Albany. They closed off the street on Washington Avenue and investigated the area.

2. Biden pauses student loan payments again

The Biden administration on Wednesday extended a student loan moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic.

3. 12 Rensselaer County businesses charged in underage drinking sting

Rensselaer County businesses were charged after being caught selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21.

4. Shen retires Ian Anderson’s number

Shen retired Ian Anderson’s number at a special ceremony.

5. Albany struggling to keep employees

Albany has lost 120 employees over the past 6 months. A letter signed by many department heads was sent to the Albany Common Council, asking them to consider salary increases for current employees and new hires.

