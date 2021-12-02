5 things to know this Thursday, December 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know features Police investigating an incident in Duanesburg that left at least two people dead, the Rensselaer County Executive charged with grand larceny, and Cambridge CSD having until July 2022 to change their school mascot. Jill Szwed’s weather report said that this morning was wet and snowy so expect delays on your drive to work.

State Police confirmed that two people died during an incident in Duanesburg. All lanes are currently closed on NY 7 as police still investigate the situation.

The ‘Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure’ sweepstakes is this month. Be one of the first 2,000 New Yorkers to get their first vaccine shot this month and be eligible for special prize packages tailored to anglers, hunters, and other outdoor enthusiasts.

After months of debate, and reversed decisions, Cambridge Central School District’s school mascot has to change.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin is facing criminal charges because of McLaughlin’s handling of campaign funds in his 2017 campaign for Rensselaer County Executive.

